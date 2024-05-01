Bausch + Lomb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $167…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $167 million in its first quarter.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.7 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

