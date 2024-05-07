Bandwidth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.2 million,…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $171 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $171 million to $175 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $720 million.

Bandwidth shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 84% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAND

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.