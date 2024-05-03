SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Thursday reported net income of…

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Thursday reported net income of $832.4 million in its first quarter.

The Sp Brazil, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.64 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

