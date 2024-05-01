Bally’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $173.9 million,…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $173.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $3.61 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $618.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622.8 million.

Bally’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

Bally’s shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.16, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

