B Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — B Communications Ltd. (BCOMF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

Listen now to WTOP News

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — B Communications Ltd. (BCOMF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The Israeli telecommunications holding company posted revenue of $616 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.53. A year ago, they were trading at $4.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOMF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.