Axon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $133.2 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $133.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $460.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $437.5 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion.

Axon shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $327.23, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.