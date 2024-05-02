AxoGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $177 million to $181 million.

AxoGen shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.