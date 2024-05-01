Axcelis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $51.6…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $51.6 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $252.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million.

Axcelis shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $101.70, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACLS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.