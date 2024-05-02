Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Aware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:17 PM

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $982,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $1.69.

