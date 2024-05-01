Avnet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $88.8 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $88.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The distributor of electronic components posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Avnet expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Avnet shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.