Avista: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $71.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 91 cents.

The utility posted revenue of $609.4 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.36 to $2.56 per share.

Avista shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

