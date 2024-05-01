Avis Budget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of…

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $114 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $3.21 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.15 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

Avis Budget shares have dropped 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $94.75, a drop of 47% in the last 12 months.

