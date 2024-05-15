Avinger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5…

Listen now to WTOP News

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.49.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.84. A year ago, they were trading at $7.49.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVGR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.