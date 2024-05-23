Avianca Airlines Launches U.S. American Express Credit Cards

Avianca, South America’s second-largest airline, has partnered with fintech company Cardless to introduce two new credit cards to the U.S.…

Avianca, South America’s second-largest airline, has partnered with fintech company Cardless to introduce two new credit cards to the U.S. market: the Avianca LifeMiles American Express® Card and the Avianca LifeMiles American Express® Elite Card. Each card offers a wide range of benefits, including lounge access, an extra checked bag for no fee and upgrades.

Cardholders earn LifeMiles, which can be redeemed to fly to South America and other destinations from several major U.S. cities, such as Miami, Boston, Dallas, Houston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. LifeMiles can also be redeemed to book a flight with one of Avianca’s 26 partner airlines. Read on for the details of each card to help you decide which one might be a fit for your wallet.

How the New Avianca Credit Cards Differ

Each card comes with LifeMiles Silver Elite Status, which includes perks such as priority boarding and check-in, the option to choose premium seating, Avianca lounge access and 30% bonus miles. However, the Elite version of the card gives you access to extra perks and a higher earning rate in some spending categories, but you’ll pay a higher annual fee.

Avianca LifeMiles American Express® Card

— Welcome offer. You can earn 40,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months with the card.

— Redemption rate. Earn 2 miles per dollar on Avianca or LifeMiles purchases, 2 miles on dining and groceries, and 1 mile on other purchases.

— Fees. Pay a $99 annual fee but no foreign transaction fees.

Avianca LifeMiles American Express® Elite Card

— Welcome offer. Earn up to 60,000 miles after spending $4,500 within the first three months with the card. You can also earn up to 40,000 extra miles after spending $25,000 in the first year.

— Redemption rate. Earn 3 miles per dollar on Avianca purchases, 2 miles on dining, 2 miles on travel expenses such as hotels and taxis, and 1 mile on other purchases. As a bonus Elite card feature, you can receive double the miles earned during each statement period up to 1,000 miles through a complimentary LifeMiles+ subscription.

— Additional Benefits of LifeMiles+. Includes 500 extra miles per month, up to a 10% discount on Star Alliance flight redemptions, up to 25% discount on Avianca flights, bonus miles for LifeMiles hotels and rental cars and up to a 10% discount on LifeMiles rental cars.

— Fees. Pay a $249 annual fee but no foreign transaction fees.

How to Redeem Rewards

You can redeem Avianca LifeMiles to purchase flights with Avianca or partner airlines, such as United, Air Canada and Turkish airlines. LifeMiles can also be redeemed for upgrades to the VIP lounge area or more legroom in business class.

Alternative Airline Credit Cards to Consider

The United? Explorer Card

might be a better choice if you often fly with United Airlines. This card has an annual fee of $95 that is $0 the first year. New United Explorer cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 within the first three months with the card.

If you’re looking for a card with more flexible travel redemption options, the American Express® Green Card earns three points per dollar on every travel purchase, which you can use to help pay for cruises, flights or hotels booked through AmexTravel.com. It has a $150 annual fee but comes with perks that can offset it, such as up to $189 in annual Clear Plus statement credits and up to $100 per year in LoungeBuddy Credit.

