Avanos Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Thursday reported a loss of $900,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $166.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.4 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million.

Avanos Medical shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

