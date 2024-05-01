AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $108.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.5 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $459 million to $466 million.

AtriCure shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.76, a fall of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.