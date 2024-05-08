Atmos: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $432 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $432 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.85.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $6.70 to $6.80 per share.

Atmos shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $120.59, an increase of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

