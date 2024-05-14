Atlantic American: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $47 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.81. A year ago, they were trading at $2.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAME

