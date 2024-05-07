Assured Guaranty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $109 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $109 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $245 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $229 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.42, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.

