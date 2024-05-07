Assurant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $236.4 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $236.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $4.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.89 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

Assurant shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $178.58, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIZ

