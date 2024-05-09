Assembly Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.66.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

Assembly Biosciences shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASMB

