Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $278.1 million in the period.

Aspen Technology shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $188.77, an increase of 10% in the last 12 months.

