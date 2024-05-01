Aspen Aerogels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $94.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.22, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

