Ashford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net loss of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $209.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.84. A year ago, they were trading at $11.01.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AINC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AINC

