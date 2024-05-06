Artivion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.5 million,…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $97.4 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $386 million to $396 million.

Artivion shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.07, an increase of 58% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AORT

