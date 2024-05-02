Arrow Electronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $83.6 million.…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $83.6 million.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $6.92 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.8 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.