Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have declined 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.44, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

