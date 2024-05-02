Arcosa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.2 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.2 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $598.6 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion.

Arcosa shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $77.60, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

