Arbutus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.9 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its first quarter.

The Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.