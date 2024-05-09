Live Radio
Apyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:16 AM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $49.7 million to $52.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.35. A year ago, they were trading at $3.48.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APYX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

