Apyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $49.7 million to $52.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.35. A year ago, they were trading at $3.48.

