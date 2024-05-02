Apple: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $23.64 billion.…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $23.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $90.75 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.99 billion.

Apple shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $173.18, a rise of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

