Apple, Amgen rise; Expedia, Fortinet fall, Friday, 5/3/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Apple Inc., up $10.35 to $183.38.
The iPhone maker increased its dividend and boosted its stock buyback program by $110 billion.
Amgen Inc., up $32.90 to $311.29.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential obesity drug.
Booking Holdings Inc., up $104.47 to $3,577.38.
The online booking service beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Expedia Group Inc., down $20.76 to $115.33.
The online travel company lowered its financial forecast for the year.
Block Inc., down 83 cents to $69.47.
The mobile payments services provider plans to use more of its bitcoin profits to invest in bitcoin purchases.
Fortinet Inc., down $6.32 to $58.88.
The network security company’s first-quarter billings fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $6.39 to $94.66.
The ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts.
Motorola Solutions Inc., up $17.46 to $353.70.
The communications equipment maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
