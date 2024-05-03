Apple, Amgen rise; Expedia, Fortinet fall, Friday, 5/3/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Apple Inc., up $10.35 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Apple Inc., up $10.35 to $183.38.

The iPhone maker increased its dividend and boosted its stock buyback program by $110 billion.

Amgen Inc., up $32.90 to $311.29.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential obesity drug.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $104.47 to $3,577.38.

The online booking service beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., down $20.76 to $115.33.

The online travel company lowered its financial forecast for the year.

Block Inc., down 83 cents to $69.47.

The mobile payments services provider plans to use more of its bitcoin profits to invest in bitcoin purchases.

Fortinet Inc., down $6.32 to $58.88.

The network security company’s first-quarter billings fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $6.39 to $94.66.

The ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Motorola Solutions Inc., up $17.46 to $353.70.

The communications equipment maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

