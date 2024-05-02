Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Appian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Appian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $149.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 34 cents per share to a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $144 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 85 cents per share to a loss of 79 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $615 million to $617 million.

Appian shares have decreased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up