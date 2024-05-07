Andersons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.6…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.14, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.