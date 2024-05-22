Analog Devices: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $302.2…

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Analog Devices shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

