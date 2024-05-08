Amtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $970,000.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $970,000.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $25 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.96. A year ago, they were trading at $8.85.

