Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million,…

Listen now to WTOP News

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The steel maker posted revenue of $110.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $2.82.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.