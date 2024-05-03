Amneal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported a loss of $91.6 million…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported a loss of $91.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $659.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.1 million.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 53 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

Amneal shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

