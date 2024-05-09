Amicus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.4 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.6 million.

