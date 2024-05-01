American Water Works: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $185…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $185 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $950.2 million.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings to be $5.20 to $5.30 per share.

American Water Works shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $125.12, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

