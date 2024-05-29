American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $42 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.1 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Superconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $42 million.

American Superconductor shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.79, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

