American Public Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $516,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Public Education said it expects revenue in the range of $153 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $630 million.

American Public Education shares have risen 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.