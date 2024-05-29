American Eagle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $67.8 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $67.8 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

American Eagle shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

