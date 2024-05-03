American Axle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of auto parts posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

American Axle expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.35 billion.

American Axle shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

