Ameren: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:08 PM

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $261 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 98 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.52 to $4.72 per share.

Ameren shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.25, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

