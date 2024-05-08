Amdocs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.5 million.…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

