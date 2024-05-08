AMC Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $163.5…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $163.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $951.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $59.

