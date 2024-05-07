Alphatec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48.5 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $138.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.4 million.

Alphatec shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.58, a fall of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press.