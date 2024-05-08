Allient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.9 million. The…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.9 million.

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period.

Allient shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.20, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.