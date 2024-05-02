Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Alliant Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:12 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported profit of $158 million in its first quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.99 to $3.13 per share.

